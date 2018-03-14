

CTV London





London police are investigating a series of break and enters targeting students living near Western.

Between March 2 and March 8, police received five reports of break and enters in the area of Saunby Street near Western Road.

The incidents occurred between 8:40 p.m. and 2:15 a.m.

Police say entry was gained through basement windows and targeted bedrooms.

Police want to remind the public to always keep doors and windows locked at all times.