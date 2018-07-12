

CTV London





London police are warning students and residents who live near Western University following a series of break and enters.

Police say they received six reports of robberies in the Western Road area between May 5 and July 1.

The targets were known to be off-campus housing.

The incidents took place during school hours or statutory holidays and the thieves gained entry by smashing glass.

Police are warning residents to always keep their doors and windows locked at all times.