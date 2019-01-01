

CTV London





London police are looking into an early morning smash-and-grab at the Argyle LCBO outlet.

Around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, police say a vehicle was used to create a large hole in the store at Clarke and Dundas.

Thieves entered the store and stole an unknown amount of liquor.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call London police.