Featured
Police investigating smash-and-grab at Argyle LCBO
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 11:14AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 1, 2019 2:26PM EST
London police are looking into an early morning smash-and-grab at the Argyle LCBO outlet.
Around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, police say a vehicle was used to create a large hole in the store at Clarke and Dundas.
Thieves entered the store and stole an unknown amount of liquor.
Damage is estimated at $100,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call London police.