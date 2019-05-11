Featured
Police investigating shooting on Trafalgar Street
Shooting investigation on Trafalgar Street in London Ont. on May 11, 2019. (Morgan Baker/CTV)
CTV London
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 4:56PM EDT
London police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side.
There are reports that a 21-year-old man was shot in the area of Trafalgar Street and Admiral Drive around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
He has been taken to hospital for treatment but the extent of his injuries is not certain.
It's also not clear if police have a suspect in custody.
Admiral Drive is closed to traffic at Trafalgar and police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
(More to come)