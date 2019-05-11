

CTV London





London police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side.

There are reports that a 21-year-old man was shot in the area of Trafalgar Street and Admiral Drive around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment but the extent of his injuries is not certain.

It's also not clear if police have a suspect in custody.

Admiral Drive is closed to traffic at Trafalgar and police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

(More to come)