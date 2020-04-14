LONDON, ONT. -- London police were called to the scene of a shooting in the east end Tuesday evening.

Cruisers rushed to a highrise at 580 Dundas Street at around 5:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire on the eighth floor.

One man has reportedly died after being shot in the face and another man is in police custody.

No names have been released.

Officers were expected to remain at the scene for several hours as the investigation continues.