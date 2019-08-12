

CTV London





Grey-Bruce OPP are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was found without vital signs early Saturday morning.

Paramedics responded to a home on French Bay Road shortly after 4 a.m. and transported the woman to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the woman is believed to have experienced an apparent opioid overdose and was given Naloxone before EMS arrived.

There is believed to be no risk to public safety, but police say they are continuing to investigate the isolated incident.