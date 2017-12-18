

CTV London





Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School was under a "hold and secure" safety protocol after a possible firearm was brandished in the school yard.

Officers were called to the school on Sherwood Forest Square Monday afternoon after police received reports of a disturbance outside of the building.

Police say a possible firearm was pulled out during an altercation. Those involved fled before police arrived at the scene.

According to police, the parties involved were known to each other.

Police say there is no risk to public safety. The lockdown was lifted at 1:55 p.m.

The investigation continues.