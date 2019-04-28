Featured
Police investigating pair of weekend stabbings
File
CTV London
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 10:42AM EDT
London police are probing two separate stabbings over the weekend.
The first one happened downtown around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Wellington and York Streets.
A 23 year-old man was located with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A 23-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and drug possession.
Police say the victim and the accused are not known to each other.
The second incident took place around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Oxford and Talbot.
A 48 year-old man was found suffering from several non-life threatening knife wounds to his lower back.
A suspect was arrested and and knife was recovered.
Police say the pair know each other.