

CTV London





London police are probing two separate stabbings over the weekend.

The first one happened downtown around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Wellington and York Streets.

A 23 year-old man was located with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited weapon and drug possession.

Police say the victim and the accused are not known to each other.

The second incident took place around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Oxford and Talbot.

A 48 year-old man was found suffering from several non-life threatening knife wounds to his lower back.

A suspect was arrested and and knife was recovered.

Police say the pair know each other.