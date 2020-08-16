Advertisement
Police investigating overnight home invasion and house fire near Dorchester
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 10:49AM EDT
Fire guts Dorchester Ont. area home on Aug. 16, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are investigating after a home invasion and house fire near Dorchester.
Few details are known at this time, but two armed men entered a home on Marion Street and removed an occupant and tied him up to a tree outside in the backyard. The home was then set on fire.
The victim was eventually found by a passerby. His condition is not known at this time.
There are no suspect descriptions.
A damage estimate is not known either.
(More to come)