London police are investigating after a gun was fired at an apartment on Ernest Avenue Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened at 1588 Ernest Ave. around 10:10 p.m.

A shot was fired into a door of an unoccupied apartment.

No one was hurt.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act and that the apartment was targeted.

Two people were seen running from the scene after the shooting.

The first person was described as a light-skinned black male approximately 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6’3” tall with a medium build, wearing a dark grey hooded jacket, black pants and white shoes.

The second person was described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’9” with a thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, beige pants, black shoes, and a black baseball cap with a reflective sticker on the brim.

Call police if you have any information.