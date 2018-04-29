Featured
Police investigating gunshot on Ernest Ave.
CTV London
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018
Last Updated Sunday, April 29, 2018 12:35PM EDT
London police are investigating after a gun was fired at an apartment on Ernest Avenue Saturday night.
Police say the incident happened at 1588 Ernest Ave. around 10:10 p.m.
A shot was fired into a door of an unoccupied apartment.
No one was hurt.
Police say this does not appear to be a random act and that the apartment was targeted.
Two people were seen running from the scene after the shooting.
The first person was described as a light-skinned black male approximately 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6’3” tall with a medium build, wearing a dark grey hooded jacket, black pants and white shoes.
The second person was described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’9” with a thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, beige pants, black shoes, and a black baseball cap with a reflective sticker on the brim.
