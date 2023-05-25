Police investigating fatal two-vehicle collision in South Bruce

South Bruce OPP are on scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 9 in Carrick Township, Ont. on May 25, 2023. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter) South Bruce OPP are on scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 9 in Carrick Township, Ont. on May 25, 2023. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver