Police investigating fatal two-vehicle collision in South Bruce

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Bruce County early Thursday afternoon.

According to South Bruce OPP, at 12:32 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash along Highway 9 in Carrick Township, located south of Walkerton, Ont. Police, fire crews and EMS attended the scene.

Police said one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured in the crash.

South Bruce OPP continue to investigation with assistance from the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement and the Coroner’s Office.

OPP advise that the collision is still under investigation and emergency responders remain on scene. As such, Highway 9 is closed between Concession 10 and Concession 14 in Carrick Township is closed for the protection of emergency responders.

Motorists are asked to respect the road closure and avoid the scene.