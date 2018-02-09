

A woman trying to stop someone from stealing a vehicle was killed in a hit and run Thursday night, police say.

They say a stolen black Chevrolet pickup truck was observed operating in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street about 8:30 p.m.

Fifteen minutes later, the vehicle was found abandoned in the area of Moffatt Avenue and Vancouver Street.

Then police received a 911 call to report that another vehicle, a grey 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been stolen from the driveway of a nearby residence.

Police say the suspect was fleeing in the Silverado, a 32-year-old woman attempted to intervene to prevent the theft. The suspect continued driving and the woman sustained significant injuries as a result of being struck by the vehicle.

She was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

The Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was located unoccupied Friday morning in the area of Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street.

This investigation continues.