Lambton County OPP are investigating after a fatal crash in St. Clair Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a transport truck and a sedan collided around 1:15 p.m. at Mandaumin Road and Courtright Line.

One person has died while another suffered minor injuries.

The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.