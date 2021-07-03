Advertisement
Police investigating fatal crash on Oneida Nation of the Thames
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 10:31AM EDT
Police investigating a fatal crash on Longhouse Road on Oneida Nation of the Thames on July 3, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a fatal collision on Longhouse Road on the Oneida Nation of the Thames Saturday.
Few details are known at this time, but a suspect is in custody.
Police continue to investigate the crash on Longhouse Road between Townline and Elijah Road. Officials say there is no threat to public safety.
A victim services team is currently on scene assisting those affected.