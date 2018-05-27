Featured
Police investigating fatal crash on Gore Road
Fatal crash on Gore Road in London Ont. on May 27, 2018. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 1:23PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 27, 2018 1:36PM EDT
London police are on scene investigating a fatal crash between a car and a transport truck.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Gore Road just east of Crumlin Sideroad.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to hospital for unspecified injuries.
Police have Gore Road shutdown in both directions for the investigation and are asking motorists to avoid the area.