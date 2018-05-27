

CTV London





London police are on scene investigating a fatal crash between a car and a transport truck.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Gore Road just east of Crumlin Sideroad.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to hospital for unspecified injuries.

Police have Gore Road shutdown in both directions for the investigation and are asking motorists to avoid the area.