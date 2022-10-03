Police investigating 'disturbance' at Oneida Nation of the Thames

A 45-year-old person of no fixed address has been charged in relation to an incident involving “edged weapons” at Oneida Nation of the Thames.

According to a release from the OPP, officers from both the Middlesex detachment as well members of the Oneida Nation Police Services and Oneida-Middlesex Paramedic Services, were dispatched just before 8 p.m. for a “disturbance at a residence involving edged weapons.”

According to police, the suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault – spousal, fail to comply with probation order and failure to comply with undertaking.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing.