LONDON, ONT -- Norfolk OPP say after a post was set ablaze at at a residence in North Walsingham, someone then attempted to set fire to the porch at the same property.

Police were called Monday morning to investigate a mischief call on Foresty Farm Road in Norfolk County.

They say the attempt to light the porch on fire was unsuccessful.

Police were told by the homeowner that the week before, a four-foot post was set on fire, but police were not notified.

OPP are hoping someone might have information about the two incidents. They also remind the public to contact them if they witness anything suspicious.