MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- St. Thomas police are looking for a pair of suspects after two teens were robbed while out walking late Wednesday night.

The teens were on the walking trail behind the Canadian Railway Museum around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when they were reportedly confronted by two males.

According to police, one male yelled at them while the second pushed one of the teens and took his green courier-style bag, which contained ear buds and a leather wallet with ID and bank cards.

The first suspect is described as a male in his 20s, about five-feet-seven-inches tall, heavy set, with long, dark blond hair and wearing a baseball hat and blue face mask.

No description was provided for the second male.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS and refer to case #ST20014476.