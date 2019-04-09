Featured
Police investigating after swastika painted on Strathroy home
Police are looking for public help after a swastika was spray painted on a home in Strathroy, Ont.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 12:25PM EDT
Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating after a swastika was spray painted on a home.
The graffiti was drawn on a Kemp Street home sometime between March 29 and April 2.
The same blue spray paint was also used on a fence and pickup truck on Allison Court that read "blue devil" and "bd."
The incidents are being investigated as a hate crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-245-1250 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.