

CTV London





Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating after a swastika was spray painted on a home.

The graffiti was drawn on a Kemp Street home sometime between March 29 and April 2.

The same blue spray paint was also used on a fence and pickup truck on Allison Court that read "blue devil" and "bd."

The incidents are being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-245-1250 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.