Police investigating after 'suspicious package' delivered to Sarnia union hall

A suspicious package was delivered to a Sarnia, Ont. union hall on Thursday, sparking a police investigation that closed off a portion of Confederation Street for most of the day – and it’s not the first time this specific union hall has been targeted.

An employee had arrived for work at the LiUNA 1089 on Confederation Street in Sarnia at 6:40 a.m. Thursday when they discovered a suspicious package outside the entrance to the building and called police.

“The package appeared to be a possible explosive device,” explained Cst. Giovanni Sottosanti with the Sarnia Police Service. “And in turn, we contacted the Ontario Provincial Police bomb squad to help determine whether or not it was indeed an explosive device.”

Sottosanti said the bomb squad has completed its task and the package has been rendered safe, although many questions still remain for Sarnia police.

“It is not known at this time what the device exactly is,” said Sottosanti. “We will be continuing our investigation into the matter.”

Police said a suspicious package was delivered to the LiUNA 1089 building in Sarnia, Ont. on the morning of Nov. 10, 2022. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)Confederation Street was closed between Trudeau Drive and Murphy Road for most of the day and the public was asked to avoid the area, but the street has since reopened.

This is not the first time the LiUNA 1089 building has been a target.

In February of this year, video was captured of someone breaking the door of the union hall and using a flammable substance to start a fire inside.

Police do not yet know if the two incidents are linked, or if the package found Thursday morning contained anything explosive.

“The suspicious nature of it made it appear as if it was a legitimate package,” explained Sottosanti. “Again, we are waiting for further information in regards to what exactly was it within that package.”

No one was inside the building at the time of the incident.

The investigation continues.

— With files from CTV News London’s Marek Sutherland and Kristylee Varley