OPP has released the following information:



OPP INVESTIGATING SUSPICIOUS DEATHS

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ON)- On Sunday, November 4, 2018 shortly before 10:00 a.m., officers from the Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to an area near Bodkin Road and Jones Drive in the Municipality of Middlesex Centre, after the discovery of three deceased persons.

Members with the Middlesex OPP Major Crime Unit, OPP West Region Criminal Operations, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are investigating the circumstances of the deaths, under the direction of Detective Inspector Pete Liptrott of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided as they become available.

Bodkin Road northbound at Jones Drive is currently closed while police investigate. Motorists are requested to utilize an alternative travel route during this time.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Middlesex County OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

There has been a gruesome discovery near Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

A source with knowledge of the investigation says several bodies were found in a vehicle at Oneida, which is about 20 minutes west of London.

While there are few details at this time, police are on scene and are investigating.

The vehicle was reportedly found on Bodkin Road about 2 p.m.

Provincial police have indicated they would be providing some information at a later time.