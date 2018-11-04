

CTV London





There has been a gruesome discovery at Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

A source with knowledge of the investigation says several bodies were found in a vehicle at Oneida, which is about 20 minutes west of London.

While there are few details at this time, police are on scene and are investigating.

The vehicle was reportedly found on Bodkin Road about 2 p.m.

Provincial police have indicated they would be providing some information at a later time.