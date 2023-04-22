Police investigate suspicious person report

Oxford County OPP are investigating after they received a report regarding a suspicious person.

Police were notified on Thursday that an incident happened in the area of Thames Street and Bell Street, Ingersoll, Ont. on April 12 at about 3:40 p.m.

An unknown male allegedly approached two youths who were riding their bikes.

Police said the male was near an older model white coloured van with curtains when he requested the youth to follow him to a nearby restaurant.

The male is described to be in his 40s with shoulder length dirty blonde hair and sideburns. He was wearing a black bandana face covering, black sunglasses, black hat, a leather jacket, and dark jeans at the time of the incident.

Video surveillance is being reviewed, and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Oxford OPP.