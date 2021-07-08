LONDON, ONT. -- London police are currently investigating a suspicious death in the 300-block of Wilkins Street.

Emergency crews responded to an altercation on Wednesday just before 7:30 p.m.

Once on scene, the body of a deceased woman was located within the residence.

A female who was present at the time was arrested and is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.