Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping in Strathroy, Ont.

Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction in Strathroy, Ont. after a young girl was allegedly approached and chased by a strange man Saturday afternoon.

Strathroy-Caradoc Police were called to the area of McKeller Street and Oak Avenue around 12:10 p.m. for the report.

Police say a young girl was walking down the pathway beside 305 Oak Ave toward St. Vincent DePaul school yard when an unknown man approached her. When she walked away from him, police say he began chasing her down the pathway.

She was able to get away safely and immediately called police.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30-40 years old. He has a thin build with brown hair, unshaven facial hair with missing teeth. Police say he was seen wearing a grey shirt adn black sweat pants.

The suspect had what is believed to be a snake tattoo on his neck and a sleeve tattoo on one of his arms. He had a lip and nose piercing and a scar on his chin area.

The suspect was last seen hopping the pathway fence and running in the rear of 305 Oak Ave.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident or the suspect, or if you reside in this area and have any video surveillance, please call the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service at 519-245-1250.