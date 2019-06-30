

At approximately 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police, Gravenhurst fire Department, and Muskoka Paramedic Service were called to a public beach in Gravenhurst, Ontario in response to people in distress in the water.

An adult woman and a child were pulled from the lake after their water toy went under water.

At approximately 6:00 pm with the assistance of the OPP Marine Unit, Aviation Services, and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) a male was pulled from the water.

Life-saving efforts performed were not successful.

A 37 year old male from Brampton, Ontario has died.

The woman and the child, who were taken to hospital, are expected to recover.

This investigation is ongoing.