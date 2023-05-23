Police investigate collision involving transport truck, van in south London, Ont.

A London, Ont. police cruiser on Highbury Avenue, as seen on May 23, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) A London, Ont. police cruiser on Highbury Avenue, as seen on May 23, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver