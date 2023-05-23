Police investigate collision involving transport truck, van in south London, Ont.

A south London, Ont. intersection was closed for a police investigation into a collision between a transport truck and a van on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the London Police Service, shortly after 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highbury Avenue South and Wilton Grove Road following a crash involving a transport truck and a van.

Police said one person has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Twitter, the London Fire Department said that hazmat crews were also on scene due to the leaking of diesel fuel from one of the vehicles, and that the Ministry of the Environment has been contacted.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, fire crews had cleared the scene but police still remain on scene for the investigation.

Highbury Avenue and Wilton Grove Road was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

A map of Highbury Avenue South and Wilton Grove Road in London, Ont. following a crash on May 23, 2023. (Source: London Fire Department)