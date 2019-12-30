Police investigate alleged stolen vehicle crash
Published Monday, December 30, 2019 6:42AM EST
Two vehicle crashed at the corner of Southdale and Wellington Roads following a police pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Taylor Choma / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash in London allegedly involved a stolen vehicle.
OPP pursued a vehicle into London Sunday night.
The pursued vehicle collided with another one at Southdale and Wellington roads.
The suspects were believed to have fled on foot and police brought in a K9 unit to search.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.