Police in St. Thomas say young teen gone missing
Aliyah Edwards
CTV London
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 1:18PM EDT
St. Thomas police continue to search for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police issued a release Saturday saying Aliyah Edwards was last seen Friday about 3:30 p.m.
She has long dark hair, dyed red. She was last seen wearing purple jean shorts and a grey hoodie.
Aliyah was also reported missing last March but found safe.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224