

CTV London





St. Thomas police continue to search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police issued a release Saturday saying Aliyah Edwards was last seen Friday about 3:30 p.m.

She has long dark hair, dyed red. She was last seen wearing purple jean shorts and a grey hoodie.

Aliyah was also reported missing last March but found safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224