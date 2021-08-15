LONDON, ONT. -- A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in east London late Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to First Street and Spanner Street around 5:15 p.m. for a single vehicle collision.

A man had to be rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, another motorcyclist had to be airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries Saturday after a crash involving an SUV near Port Dover.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 6 and St. Johns Road around 1:40 p.m.

The crashes happened a day after a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 6 near Hagersville Friday afternoon.

The biker and two other vehicles were struck from behind at a traffic light.

The motorcyclist, a 66-year-old Stoney Creek man, died later in hospital.