Police in Chatham looking for witnesses to crash

Police in Chatham are hoping there may have been witnesses to a crash on Sunday.

According to police, a car parked on Baldoon Road was struck by a moving black Nissan Altima.

Police said the driver of the Nissan didn’t stop at the scene.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Const. Alena Fiala at alenaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87348.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.