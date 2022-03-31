Police identify victim of fatal crash on Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.

Police have identified the person who died in a vehicle collision Thursday morning near Molesworth, Ont.

The deceased has been identified as Jordan Gilkinson, 25, of Howick Township.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on March 31, first responders were called to the scene of a highway collision on Highway 86 near Road 178 in the municipality of North Perth.

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A man in his 70s was eventually transported by Ornge Air Ambulance to Victoria Hospital in London.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are aiding Perth County OPP.

The area surrounding Line 86 and Amberley Road was closed, but has since reopened.