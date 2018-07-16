Police identify man killed in crash near Stratford

Police have identified a motorcycle driver who was killed in a crash Sunday, just west of Stratford.

Lawrence Shepherd, 64, of Middlesex Centre died in the collision involving a sport utility vehicle.

It happened on Perth Line 20 at Perth Road 164 in the Municipality of West Perth.

Shepherd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a third vehicle was indirectly involved, and also sustained damage.

They say the motorcycle was travelling south on Perth Road 164 when it was struck by a westbound vehicle on Perth Line 20.

The investigation is ongoing.