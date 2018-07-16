Featured
Police identify man killed in crash near Stratford
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 5:53AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 16, 2018 1:38PM EDT
Police have identified a motorcycle driver who was killed in a crash Sunday, just west of Stratford.
Lawrence Shepherd, 64, of Middlesex Centre died in the collision involving a sport utility vehicle.
It happened on Perth Line 20 at Perth Road 164 in the Municipality of West Perth.
Shepherd was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a third vehicle was indirectly involved, and also sustained damage.
They say the motorcycle was travelling south on Perth Road 164 when it was struck by a westbound vehicle on Perth Line 20.
The investigation is ongoing.