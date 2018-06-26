Featured
Police identify man handing treats to Aberdeen PS students
Aberdeen Public School in London Ont. (Google)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 2:30PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 2:36PM EDT
London police have identified the person who has been seen twice giving treats to kids at Aberdeen Public School.
On Tuesday the man was observed giving children Freezies and on June 20, witnesses say he was giving candy to kids through the fence.
Police have spoken to the man and say there is no criminal intent on his part.
The investigation is closed, but police still want parents to speak to their kids about strangers and safety.