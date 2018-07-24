Featured
Police identify bank robbery suspect
Scotiabank at Hamilton Road and Highbury Ave. in London Ont. (Google)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 11:27AM EDT
A 60-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged following Monday's bank robbery of the Scotiabank on Hamilton Road.
Around 2:15 p.m., a man entered the location at Hamilton and Highbury and managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No weapon was seen, and nobody was hurt.
The suspect was found a short distance away in a vehicle with stolen licence plates.
David Alway, 60, of St. Thomas, is charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.
He will appear in court Tuesday.