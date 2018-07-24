

CTV London





A 60-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged following Monday's bank robbery of the Scotiabank on Hamilton Road.

Around 2:15 p.m., a man entered the location at Hamilton and Highbury and managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was seen, and nobody was hurt.

The suspect was found a short distance away in a vehicle with stolen licence plates.

David Alway, 60, of St. Thomas, is charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

He will appear in court Tuesday.