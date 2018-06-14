

London police are releasing the name of the cyclist killed after a colliding with a flatbed truck on Adelaide Street.

Melvin Hodgins, 79, of London, was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but has since succumbed to those injuries.

It happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday on Adelaide Street just north of Dundas Street.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.