

CTV London





London police have more than 200 vehicle keys and fobs they want to return to their owners.

The items were seized at a residence on Marconi Boulevard on Jan. 11.

Police say a search warrant was executed in relation to a number of break and enters to businesses in the city.

Officers have been unsuccessful in locating the rightful owners of the items.

Police are reaching out the public to assist in the return of the stolen items. The keys and fobs are believed to have come from dealerships and car lots within the city.

A number of charges have been laid in relation to the investigation, which is ongoing.

If you believe the keys may belong to you, please contact 519-661-5674.