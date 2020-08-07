LONDON, ONT -- The London Police Service announced that they will begin reopening their headquarters to the public on Monday.

While headquarters is starting to reopen it will be by appointment only.

Police are encouraging the use of online services and scheduled appointments for routine matters, however those who will be entering the building will be screened prior.

If a visitor is feeling unwell they will be asked to reschedule their visit.

All members of the public and staff are required to wear masks, and six foot markers have been placed on the floors to help with physical distancing.

People with an appointment will be allowed to enter the building 15 minutes before their appointment.

If you wish to make an appointment you can visit the police website or call 519-661-5515 ext. 4788.