LONDON, ONT -- Thursday morning London police could be seen guarding the area where a fire destroyed a barn in northeast London.

London firefighters were called to a structure fire in the northeast end of the city Wednesday evening.

Fire officials say they had to take a defensive approach as a barn was engulfed when they arrived about 7 p.m.

Fanshawe Park Road E. was closed at Stackhouse Avenue as a hydrant-water relay operation was underway.

Firefighters used aerial operations and hand lines to eventually extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

It is unclear if the fire has been deemed suspicious or not.

CTV News has reached out to London police for comment.