

CTV London





London Police are investigating after a crash occurred north of London following a report of a suspected impaired driver.

Police say they were alerted to the suspect car Monday evening along Wharncliffe Road. Police followed the suspect vehicle north of the city to the small community of Birr along Highway 4.Its there that the driver lost control, rolling the vehicle and taking out power lines.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital for assessment but she was not seriously injured.

Highway 4 was closed overnight between 12 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road, and was expected to remain closed for several hours during the day Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m. police remained on scene to investigate. Hydro will also be on scene to restore the power lines.

So far no charges have been laid but an update is expected later Tuesday morning.