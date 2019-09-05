

London police have launched an investigation after gunshots were fired in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Springbank Drive Tuesday night.

Officers found evidence that a gun had been fired several times at the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage found, police say.

They say a black car and a beige or silver pickup truck was seen leaving the area immediately after shots were heard.

The car travelled south on Greenwood Avenue and the pickup truck headed east on Springbank Drive.