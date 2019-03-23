

The Canadian Press





OPP have charged a woman with drunk driving after they say she pulled into the parking lot of a local detachment in Oxford County.

Police say a man contacted them Thursday evening to say he was being tailgated.

Officers patrolled the area and didn't have to look too far. They eventually located both vehicles in the parking lot of the Tillsonburg OPP office.

A 47-year-old Norfolk County woman has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration over 80.