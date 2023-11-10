Police dogs help officers track down suspect

With the assistance of the canine unit, London police were able to track down a break-in suspect in the city’s core.

Police say a citizen approached patrol officers around 1:40 p.m. Thursday to report they had seen a man enter a vacant building in the area of Dundas and Rectory streets.

The London Police Service Canine Unit and Emergency Response Unit searched the building.

Police found and arrested the suspect inside. There were no injuries reported.

Police say officers learned through the course of investigation that the suspect had already been wanted in relation to an outstanding warrant. He was also in possession of stolen property.

The 48-year-old London resident has been charged with break and enter with intent and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

