Police dog tracks down suspect after two London, Ont. pharmacy robberies

The Shoppers Drug Mart location at 467 Wharncliffe Rd. S. near Base Line Road is seen Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News) The Shoppers Drug Mart location at 467 Wharncliffe Rd. S. near Base Line Road is seen Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

London Top Stories