Police have determined that there was no danger to public after a concerned parent contacted them about a suspicious man dressed as Santa at a park in Delhi.

The incident happened on Talbot Road in Delhi, Norfolk County just after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Several children had been tobogganing at a park when a male dressed as Santa allegedly tried to speak to the children, trying to wave them over to him.

Upon hearing reports of the Santa, the man in question contacted police.

The person dressed as Santa was having their picture taken by a professional photographer and was waving and saying "Ho, Ho, Ho, Merry Christmas."