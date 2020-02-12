LONDON, ONT -- A large police presence in London's Argyle neighbourhood overnight was due to a police investigation involving London and Woodstock police.

Residents reported several cruisers in the area of Whitney Street and Avondale Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and through the night.

Woodstock police say two wanted males were arrested at an Avondale Road residence in connection with multiple incidents in that city over the past two months.

Insp. Marci Shelton with Woodstock police said in a press release, “Investigations sometimes lead us into different jurisdictions and we appreciate the service that the London Police Service was able to provide to us.”

In addition to the two males arrested in London, a third male was also charged in the investigation. All three are facing weapons-related counts.

Woodstock police conducted a search of the residence following the arrests and say the investigation is ongoing but no further details are being released at this time.

- With files from CTV London's Justin Zadorsky