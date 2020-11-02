LONDON, ONT -- An international search effort for a person who fell of a boat on Lake Huron near Sarnia, Ont will be resuming Monday.

Saturday evening police received a report of a person who fell off a boat on Lake Huron and failed to resurface.

Police from both sides of the border along with the U.S. Coast Guard immediately began a search which continued into Sunday.

Search efforts have been focused on the area where Lake Huron meets the St. Clair River.

Sunday proved to be a difficult day due to high winds and waves on Lake Huron.

Provincial police say that they are resuming their search on Monday.

Police have not released the identity of the missing boater but did confirm they are from the Canadian side.