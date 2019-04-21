Featured
Police confirm medical emergency at EMDC
EMDC
CTV London
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 2:53PM EDT
London police say they responded to a medical emergency Saturday morning at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.
It appears to be drug related as family members of inmates say they were receiving messages that the jail was on lockdown due to an overdose.
But police say they are not investigating the incident.
“It was determined that police were not required,” London police said in a statement to CTV News.