For the second time this week officers with guns drawn conducted a high risk arrest at a busy London intersection in broad daylight.

The arrest took place at the intersection of Baseline and Wellington right near the Victoria campus of London Health Sciences.

Police have released little information about the arrest other than to say it was high risk. No one was reported injured in the incident.

A video of the arrest provided to CTV News shows tactical officers with guns drawn along with K9 units addresses a suspect to put his arms up.

The man wanders into the middle of the road with his arms raised, at this point the video ends.

This is the second such incident this week. A 16-year-old boywas arrested and charged following a dramatic take-down in downtown London Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., police were called about a male believed to be in possession of a gun at Citi Plaza.

He was arrested at gunpoint at the corner of Wellington and King.

The youth has been charged with: