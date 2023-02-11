Police clear scene of ONroute station: Elgin County OPP

OPP have cleared the scene following an "increased police presence" at an ONroute station in Elgin County late Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet.

According to a tweet early Saturday afternoon, Elgin County OPP had warned the public of an “increased police presence” at the West Lorne ONroute station on Highway 401 eastbound, near Dutton, Ont.

Few details are known at this time, but OPP said the increased police activity was due to an “investigation.”

Late Saturday afternoon police said they have cleared the scene.

Police have not said what the investigation pertained to.